Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,679.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 363.9% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 84.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $618.96 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

