Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $387.00 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.