Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

