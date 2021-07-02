Stifel Firstegy Downgrades PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) to Hold

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.88.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$15.01 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

