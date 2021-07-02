Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CRLFF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

