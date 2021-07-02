STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

