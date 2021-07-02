Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.60. 1,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

