Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.25. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,365. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

