Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 469,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,036. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

