Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FCX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $36.92. 141,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,885,796. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.