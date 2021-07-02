Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,506. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

