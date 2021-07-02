Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,136. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $255.35 and a 52 week high of $351.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

