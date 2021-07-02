Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.86. 9,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.62 and a 1-year high of $287.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

