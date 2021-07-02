Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $291.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $262.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 52 week low of $176.07 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

