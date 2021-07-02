Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUBCY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

