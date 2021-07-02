Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,300.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.00685960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.