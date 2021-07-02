Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

