Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

