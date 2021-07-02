Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

