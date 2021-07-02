Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

