Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.64. Approximately 15,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,756,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

