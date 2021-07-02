SuperCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $89,215.44 and $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,231,616 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.