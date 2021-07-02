Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Short Interest Up 57.2% in June

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of SGTZY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

