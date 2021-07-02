Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Short Interest Up 195.9% in June

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRNA opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Surna has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Surna alerts:

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.