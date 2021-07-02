Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.86 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.