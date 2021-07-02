Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.86 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
