Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in June

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SWMAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.70 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. Analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.