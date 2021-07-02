SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.95% of SYNNEX worth $115,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 150,558 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,146. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

