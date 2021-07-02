SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $48,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,605 shares of company stock worth $4,944,146. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SNX stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.48. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

