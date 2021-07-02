T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

TMUS opened at $145.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.