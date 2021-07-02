Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.