Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TAPM opened at $10.20 on Friday. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

