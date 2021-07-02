Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Increased to GBX 195 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.67 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 162.95 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

