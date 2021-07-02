TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,921 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $38,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Five9 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 41,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 73.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five9 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 558,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.86. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.