TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

