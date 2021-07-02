TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32.65 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.