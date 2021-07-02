TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,530 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $207,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $470.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

