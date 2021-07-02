TD Securities Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.