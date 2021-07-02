TD Securities Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAE. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a PE ratio of -219.43. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

