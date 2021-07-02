Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 53,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.