Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.15

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 24150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

TLSYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

