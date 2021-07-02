Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE TEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.