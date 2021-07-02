Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,361. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

