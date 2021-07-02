Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,361. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
