Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.95

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 23901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after buying an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after buying an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.