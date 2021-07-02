Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $43,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $280,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

