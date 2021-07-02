Tendies Hits Market Cap of $945,636.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $945,636.00 and $8,601.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00681013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080405 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,147 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,147 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

