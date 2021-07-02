TENT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, TENT has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $202,476.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00343653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00183406 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001636 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003982 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,648,260 coins and its circulating supply is 36,571,168 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

