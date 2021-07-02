TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $43.61 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $43.61 million and $6,887.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00169204 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.20 or 1.00438558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,116,524,535 coins and its circulating supply is 50,115,795,426 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

