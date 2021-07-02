Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s 7th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $331,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.72. 1,061,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.12 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.67. The company has a market capitalization of $654.79 billion, a PE ratio of 679.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

