Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion and approximately $49.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00167717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,441.54 or 1.00344068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00884734 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,373,875,280 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

