The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.30. The Andersons shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

